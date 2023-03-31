Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $960,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,700,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

