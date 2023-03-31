Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.78. 146,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,952. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

