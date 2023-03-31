Inlet Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,005,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.85. 516,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,454. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $125.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

