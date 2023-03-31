Inlet Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 1.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $190.05. The company had a trading volume of 156,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.01.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.