Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 9,050 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AAP traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.50. 159,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,805. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day moving average of $152.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

