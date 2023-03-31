INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Up 53.9% in March

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the February 28th total of 339,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,079,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 130.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 134,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,708,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,966,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

INDUS Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

INDT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 96,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.83. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.47.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 12.42%.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

