Index Fund Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

