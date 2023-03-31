Index Fund Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after buying an additional 1,894,129 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,862,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,283,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 170,592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,752,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 494.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.