Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $978,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $826.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

