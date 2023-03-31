Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,087 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,237,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 17.0% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned 3.00% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $242,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,283,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $186,709,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

