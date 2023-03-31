Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.29.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$67.99 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.67 and a 1 year high of C$79.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.84. The firm has a market cap of C$39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.8481203 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.