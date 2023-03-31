Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 41,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Impala Platinum Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.1637 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

