IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

Shares of IMPACT Silver stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 629,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,530. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.