IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
IMPACT Silver Price Performance
Shares of IMPACT Silver stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 629,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,530. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMPACT Silver (ISVLF)
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.