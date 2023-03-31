Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Immunovant Price Performance
Immunovant stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $75,542.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,812.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 20.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
