iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.50.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barrington Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.57.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of IHRT opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Insider Activity

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,015.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $755,015.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

See Also

