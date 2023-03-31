ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,422,000 after acquiring an additional 112,232 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICLR opened at $210.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.03. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $263.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

