IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Down 2.5%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.70. 2,089,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,709,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC raised IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

