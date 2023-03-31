HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Short Interest Update

HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

HYZON Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

HYZON Motors stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,919. HYZON Motors has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HYZON Motors stock. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in HYZON Motors were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

