HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 2.1%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 181,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,800,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.
HUYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. China Renaissance raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
