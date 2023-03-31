Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Position Increased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Huntsman stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

