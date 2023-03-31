HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 580 by Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 580 ($7.13) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.15) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.52) price objective on HSBC in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.00) to GBX 650 ($7.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 840 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 743 ($9.13).

Shares of LON HSBA traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 549.30 ($6.75). 29,901,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,298,344. The stock has a market cap of £109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 900.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 596.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 533.51. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653.80 ($8.03).

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.78), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($411,477.22). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

