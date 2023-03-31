HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.6% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.08.

NYSE CB opened at $193.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

