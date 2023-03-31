HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

