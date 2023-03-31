HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,585 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,460,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,449,000 after buying an additional 107,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,158,000 after buying an additional 76,581 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

