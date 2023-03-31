HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at $104,768,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at $104,768,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at $106,679,226.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,605 shares of company stock worth $45,013,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $493.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

