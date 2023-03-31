HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $109.79.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

