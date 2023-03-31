HMS Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CBIZ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at about $744,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in CBIZ by 26.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 206.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 100,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $51.85.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

