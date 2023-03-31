HMS Capital Management LLC Has $893,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day moving average is $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

