HMS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $359.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.