HMS Capital Management LLC Buys 33 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Humana makes up 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 12.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Shares of HUM opened at $488.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

