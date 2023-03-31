HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Humana makes up 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after purchasing an additional 475,584 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 5,251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after purchasing an additional 460,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $151,766,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

NYSE HUM opened at $488.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.82 and its 200-day moving average is $508.10. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.