Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of HLT opened at $137.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average is $135.16. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

