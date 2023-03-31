HI (HI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $291,047.23

HI (HI) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. HI has a total market cap of $27.52 million and approximately $291,047.23 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00201370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,515.99 or 1.00004936 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01060996 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $386,690.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

