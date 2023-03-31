HEX Price Hits $0.0900 (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. HEX has a total market capitalization of $51.48 billion and approximately $10.22 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0900 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.
HEX Token Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
