HeraMED Limited (ASX:HMD) Insider Acquires A$24,510.00 in Stock

HeraMED Limited (ASX:HMD – Get Rating) insider Ronald (Ron) Weinberger acquired 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,510.00 ($16,340.00).
HeraMED Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83.
HeraMED Company Profile
Featured Articles
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for HeraMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeraMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.