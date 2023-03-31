HeraMED Limited (ASX:HMD) Insider Acquires A$24,510.00 in Stock

HeraMED Limited (ASX:HMD – Get Rating) insider Ronald (Ron) Weinberger acquired 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,510.00 ($16,340.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

HeraMED Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells foetal heart beat monitors and other pregnancy monitoring solutions for home use in Australia, Europe, and Israel. The company provides HeraBEAT, a fetal heart rate monitor use by an expectant mother to monitor their fetus' heartbeat; and HeraCARE, a digital pregnancy monitor platform for the creation and implementation of digital health solutions for maternity care management.

