Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 155.50 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.90). 412,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 221,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.88).

Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.09. The company has a market capitalization of £334.91 million, a PE ratio of -686.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Henderson European Focus Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Henderson European Focus Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,739.13%.

Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

