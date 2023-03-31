Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as low as C$1.25. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 33,849 shares trading hands.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$130.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.53.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

