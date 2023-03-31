Head-To-Head Survey: Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) & Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) and Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Acutus Medical and Endologix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33 Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acutus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.99%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than Endologix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

36.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Endologix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acutus Medical and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -242.11% -44.73% -24.02% Endologix N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acutus Medical and Endologix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $16.36 million 1.32 -$39.62 million ($1.57) -0.48 Endologix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Endologix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acutus Medical.

Summary

Acutus Medical beats Endologix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

