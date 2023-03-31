Head-To-Head Contrast: Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) versus GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI)

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 85.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group -321.17% -5.47% -4.53% GAMCO Investors 25.34% 57.64% 28.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Associated Capital Group and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Associated Capital Group and GAMCO Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Associated Capital Group pays out -9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAMCO Investors pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Associated Capital Group and GAMCO Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $15.23 million 53.00 -$48.91 million ($2.22) -16.56 GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.87 $65.56 million $2.51 7.47

GAMCO Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group. Associated Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAMCO Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Associated Capital Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

