Head-To-Head Comparison: BRC (BRCC) & Its Rivals

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BRC to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

BRC has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s rivals have a beta of 0.50, meaning that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRC and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million -$82.91 million -2.87 BRC Competitors $11.66 billion $1.73 billion 107.39

Analyst Ratings

BRC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BRC and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 4 2 0 2.33 BRC Competitors 177 1201 1524 30 2.48

BRC currently has a consensus target price of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 100.86%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 95.79%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68% BRC Competitors -1,034.27% -163.62% -11.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BRC rivals beat BRC on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

