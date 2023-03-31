HCW Biologics’ (HCWB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

HCW Biologics Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of HCWB stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.93. HCW Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 205,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

