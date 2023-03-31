HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Mustang Bio Price Performance
Shares of MBIO opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.
About Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.
