HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio Price Performance

Shares of MBIO opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mustang Bio

About Mustang Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 482,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,470 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 626,995 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.