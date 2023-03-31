HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.90 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 239.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GAU. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold

About Galiano Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 138.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 225,338 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 3.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,970,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 314,588 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.