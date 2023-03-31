HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.90 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 239.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GAU. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
