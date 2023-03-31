HC Wainwright Cuts Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $300.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.65) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($12.85) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRTX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.44.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $180.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.20. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.51.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,825. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,389,000 after acquiring an additional 147,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,825,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,317,000 after acquiring an additional 229,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 161,930 shares during the period.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

