Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.46

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.46 and traded as high as $48.87. Haynes International shares last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 58,284 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $617.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

In other news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Haynes International news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 18,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,010,813.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,953.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,522 shares of company stock worth $2,332,995. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.