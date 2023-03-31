Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.46

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.46 and traded as high as $48.87. Haynes International shares last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 58,284 shares.
HAYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.
The stock has a market cap of $617.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.
In other news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Haynes International news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 18,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,010,813.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,953.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,522 shares of company stock worth $2,332,995. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
