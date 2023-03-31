Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given New GBX 712 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 785 ($9.64) to GBX 712 ($8.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $818.50.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.60.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

