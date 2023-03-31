GXChain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.31 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $32.31 million and approximately $663.95 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004561 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001241 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003213 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

