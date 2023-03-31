Gunma Bank Ltd. Takes $4.72 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,398. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

