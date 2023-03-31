Gunma Bank Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,000 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 431.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.57. 953,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

