Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Position Increased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 875.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

GWRE traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $81.50. 281,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,445. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,992 shares of company stock worth $2,706,088. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

